Announcement of meeting of Armenian and Azerbaijani presidents to be made at coming session of UN General Assembly – Zakharova

YEREVAN, AUGUST 17, ARMENPRESS. The OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs are currently working to organize another summit for the settlement of Nagorno Karabakh conflict, official representative of the Russian MFA Maria Zakharova announced during a weekly briefing, adding that the Co-chairs will issue a statement on that in mid-September.

“Russia has always supported the measures aimed at alleviation of tension in Karabakh conflict zone. The necessity for clear measures has been regularly announced by the Co-chairs, and it was touched upon in the Vienna summit in 2016, in ST. Petersburg in July 2016 but at the same time the implementation of the measures proposed by the Co-chairs depends on the good will of the conflicting sides. For our part we do our best to stabilize the situation, to create conditions for the continuation of the negotiation process aimed at conflict settlement. And this was the same position that was highlighted by the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan in Moscow in April of this year”, “Armenpress” reports Zakharova saying. She added that the Co-chairs had talks with the FMs of Armenia and Azerbaijan in Brussels in July aimed at organizing another summit. “As a result, an announcement will be made on that issue in mid-September during the UN General Assembly session in New York. I want to once again emphasize that the Russian side gives special attention to the issue of Karabakh which is among the priorities of our foreign policy”, Zakharova said.