Minister Rostomyan briefs President Sargsyan on works done in sports field

YEREVAN, AUGUST 17, ARMENPRESS. During a working meeting with President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan on August 17, minister of sports and youth affairs Hrachya Rostomyan reported on the achievements of Armenian athletes in Europe and world championships, the further steps to strengthen those achievements, as well as the works carried out on mass sports, children sports and youth state policy fields, the existing problems in those fields and the expected structural changes aimed at solving them and introduction of new programs, press service of the President’s Office told Armenpress.

Minister Rostomyan reported that the ministry, in addition to the ongoing programs, has developed and implements 7 new mass sports programs which includes representatives of different social groups and all age groups.

The minister was tasked to take steps to increase the participants’ engagement in the ‘Best Sport Family’ annual competition which is being held under the auspices of President Sargsyan, as well as in other mass sportsevents.

Minister Rostomyan assured that by the implementation of new programs the number of participants in mass sports events will be more than 85.000 from provinces and the capital, and the works on this path will be continuous. He reported that the ministry developed the concepts of ‘Disability sports development’, ‘Yard sports development’ and the draft ‘National program of mass promotion of physical education and sports’.

The President tasked to keep in the spotlight the issue of the development of sports tourism in Armenia, to accelerate the development works of ‘Sports tourism development concept’.

Another instruction tasked by the President related to the work to increase the participation of professional athletes with disabilities in international tournaments.





