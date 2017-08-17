Air temperature to gradually increase in Armenia
YEREVAN, AUGUST 17, ARMENPRESS. On August 18-22 no precipitation is expected in Armenia, the ministry of emergency situations told Armenpress.
Air temperature will gradually increase by 4-5 degrees.
No precipitation is expected in Yerevan as well.
