Air temperature to gradually increase in Armenia


YEREVAN, AUGUST 17, ARMENPRESS. On August 18-22 no precipitation is expected in Armenia, the ministry of emergency situations told Armenpress.

Air temperature will gradually increase by 4-5 degrees.

No precipitation is expected in Yerevan as well.



