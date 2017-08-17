Azerbaijani citizen arrested in Russia’s Sakhalin region in suspicion of murdering 51-year-old Armenian man

YEREVAN, AUGUST 17, ARMENPRESS. The body of 51-year-old Armenian man was found in the Sakhalin region of Russia on August 15, sakhalin.info reported.

Criminal case has been filed over the incident.

37-year-old Azerbaijani citizen has been detained on suspicion of the murder. Arrest has been chosen as a preventive measures.

According to preliminary reports, the Armenian man has been brutally beaten by the Azerbaijani citizen and his friends as a result of which he died.