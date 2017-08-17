Ethnic Armenian Nubar Ozanyan killed while fighting against IS in Syria

YEREVAN, AUGUST 17, ARMENPRESS. Ethnic Armenian Nubar Ozanyan has been killed on August 14 while fighting against the Islamic State terrorist group in Syria, horizonweekly reports.

Nor Zartonk movement released a statement of condolences: “We have learned with great pain about the death of Armenian commander Nubar Ozanyan. Nubar was one of the crucial carriers of the Armenian revolutionary tradition. May the light illuminate your path. Your struggle will live on through our struggle”.