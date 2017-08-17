Airlines should draw conclusions – Sergey Avetisyan on increase of air ticket prices

YEREVAN, AUGUST 17, ARMENPRESS. The increase of prices of air tickets from Armenia to Russia is linked with the high demand than the number expected, Sergey Avetisyan – head of the General Department of Civil Aviation, told reporters after the cabinet meeting on August 17, reports Armenpress.

“We are in constant contact with our airlines, today as well we expect certain response in terms of additional flights. We all need to understand that in order to increase the number of flights the airline should have a free aircraft. As for the price policy we have always stated that we don’t have a direct impact on the price policy, we can have an indirect affect thanks to increase of competition. It’s necessary to increase either the number of seats or the aircrafts”, he said.

He informed that over the past 7 months the passenger flow has increased by over 30%. “In terms of the past 7 months we have a very interesting statistics, the incoming flows are much more than the outgoing ones. In other words, more people arrived in Armenia than left. This also speaks about the fact that there has been an increase in unforeseen demand”, he said, adding that by seeing this the airlines must take respective steps for the next year.

Air ticket prices have increased in Armenia for highly demanded directions. In particular, air ticket prices for the directions to Barcelona and Italian cities have increased by 300 Euros. Ticket prices to Moscow have increased by 120 thousand AMD.