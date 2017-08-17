Russian Il-76 firefighting aircraft conducts 13th flight over Khosrov Forest state reserve

YEREVAN, AUGUST 17, ARMENPRESS. Russian Il-76 firefighting waterbomber aircraft continues the post-extinguishing works of the fire that broke out in Armenia’s Khosrov Forest state reserve, the ministry of emergency situations told Armenpress.

On August 17, as of 11:39, the aircraft conducted the 13th flight over the state reserve.

After the observation carried out by the specialists of the Armenian emergency situations ministry via the air force helicopter of the defense ministry over the Khosrov Forest state reserve, a decision was made to continue the flights of Russian Il-76 firefighting waterbomber aircraft aimed at conducting the post-extinguishing works.

As of 10:00 the aircraft operated 12th flight.

42 Armenian rescuers and 2 civilians continue the firefighting works.