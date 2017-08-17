Samvel Amirkhanyan appointed chief of staff of ministry of transport, communication and IT
YEREVAN, AUGUST 17, ARMENPRESS. According to the government’s decision Samvel Amirkhanyan has been appointed chief of staff of the ministry of transport, communication and information technologies, reports Armenpress.
In 2001-2013 he has been deputy minister, chief of staff of the ministry of nature protection, as well as advisor to the minister.
