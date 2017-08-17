Armenia’s investment potential presented to Chinese investors

YEREVAN, AUGUST 17, ARMENPRESS. Armenia's commercial attaché to China Hrant Abajyan presented Armenia’s business environment, investment attractiveness, potential and the existing opportunities, as well as a number of investment programs in infrastructures, road construction, mining industry, production, agriculture and energy fields to Chinese businessmen and investors on August 16 in Beijing, press service of the Armenian ministry of economic development and investments told Armenpress.

In particular, the investment programs of North-South corridor and Armenia-Iran railway construction, projects on renewable solar, wind, geothermal and hydropower sectors were presented. Reference was made also to the Meghri free economic zone construction program.

The meeting was attended by more than 40 representatives from public and private structures. Hrant Abajyan said the Chinese side is greatly interested especially in infrastructure and mining industry fields. “Intensive works are being carried out to present correct information on Armenia’s economy, investment field, and the country in general. Events at various formats, meetings with Chinese entrepreneurs, investors are regularly being held so that they will be more informed about the existing cooperation opportunities at various spheres of Armenia’s economy and the investment potential. Today’s meeting was one of them, and such events will be continuous. We will boost increase of volume of Chinese investments in Armenia as a result of right targeted work”, he said.