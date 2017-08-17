Vice PM Vache Gabrielyan chairs government’s session
YEREVAN, AUGUST 17, ARMENPRESS. The August 17 session of the Armenian government is chaired by Vice Prime Minister, Minister of International Economic Integration and Reforms Vache Gabrielyan, reports Armenpress.
Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan left for vacation from August 15 to 18 which he spends in Artsakh.
The government session agenda includes 36 issues, 29 of which will not be reported.
