Stepantsminda-Lars highway open for all types of vehicles


YEREVAN, AUGUST 17, ARMENPRESS. The Georgian Traffic Department told Armenia’s ministry of transport, communication and information technologies that on August 17, as of 10:00, the Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open for all types of vehicles, the ministry told Armenpress.

The highway has been closed on August 14 for all types of vehicles. The reason was the danger of landslide.



