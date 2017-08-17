Russian Il-76 firefighter waterbomber aircraft conducts 12th flight over Armenia’s Khosrov Forest state reserve

YEREVAN, AUGUST 17, ARMENPRESS. After the observation carried out by the specialists of the Armenian emergency situations ministry vie the air force helicopter of the defense ministry over the Khosrov Forest state reserve, a decision was made to continue the flights of Russian Il-76 firefighting waterbomber aircraft aimed at conducting the post-extinguishing works, the ministry told Armenpress.

At the moment the aircraft operates 12th flight.

42 Armenian rescuers and 2 civilians continue the firefighting works.