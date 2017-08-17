Maximum will be done to avoid repetition of such disasters as much as possible – Armenia’s PM

YEREVAN, AUGUST 17, ARMENPRESS. No country is insured from emergency situations, and there are cases when even the most powerful states are unable to fight against natural disaster with their own resources, Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan said expressing gratitude to Russia for providing special equipment, reports Armenpress.

“The main epicenters of the fire that broke out in the Khosrov Forest state reserve today have been extinguished. I want to thank our rescuers, the ministries of emergency situations and nature protection, the Armenian Armed Forces, the Police, the forestry staff, as well as to all those citizens who were taking part in the firefighting works.

I express my gratitude to our Russian partners, in particular, the head of the Russian Government for providing a special equipment. I want to thank the Russian pilots and rescue crew for the work done.

No country is insured from emergency situations, and there are cases when even the most powerful states are unable to fight against natural disaster with their own resources. Of course, it doesn’t mean that we have no problems and are not going to make respective conclusions. The situation will be examined in-detail and maximum will be done to avoid the repetition of such disasters in the future as much as possible”, the PM said.



