LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 16-08-17

LONDON, AUGUST 17, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 16 August:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 0.93% to $2070.00, copper price up by 0.83% to $6468.50, lead price up by 1.36% to $2421.50, nickel price up by 1.92% to $10620.00, tin price down by 1.23% to $20000.00, zinc price up by 2.40% to $3028.00, molybdenum price stood at $16000.00, cobalt price stood at $57000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.