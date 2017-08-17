LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 16-08-17
LONDON, AUGUST 17, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 16 August:
“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 0.93% to $2070.00, copper price up by 0.83% to $6468.50, lead price up by 1.36% to $2421.50, nickel price up by 1.92% to $10620.00, tin price down by 1.23% to $20000.00, zinc price up by 2.40% to $3028.00, molybdenum price stood at $16000.00, cobalt price stood at $57000.00.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
14:13, 07.05.2017
‘These documents implicate Azerbaijan in international weapons supply for terrorists’ – Bulgarian journalist’s exclusive interview
12:37, 04.13.2017
His Holiness Garegin II comments on possible trilateral meeting and Allahshukur Pashazadeh’s statements over Shushi’s mosque
- 09:43 Maximum will be done to avoid repetition of such disasters as much as possible – Armenia’s PM
- 09:15 Aleppo gradually recovers, schools are preparing for new academic year
- 08:56 European Stocks - 16-08-17
- 08:55 US stocks up - 16-08-17
- 08:53 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 16-08-17
- 08:52 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices up - 16-08-17
- 08:51 Oil Prices down - 16-08-17
- 08.16-19:49 “Astana Expo 2017” – Armenia national day events widely covered by media
- 08.16-18:27 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 16-08-17
- 08.16-18:24 Asian Stocks - 16-08-17
- 08.16-18:15 Main epicenters of Khosrov State Reserve fire extinguished
- 08.16-17:28 Armenian woman deported from Netherlands without her children
- 08.16-17:09 Air ticket prices increase in Armenia connected with "peak season" – comments from public and private sectors
- 08.16-16:26 Air temperature declines by 6-7 degrees in Armenia
- 08.16-15:35 US State Department's report refers to elections of Armenian Patriarch of Istanbul
- 08.16-15:04 Children at California’s Mountain View Elementary School learn Armenian
- 08.16-15:00 President Sargsyan sends congratulatory message to President of Republic of Korea
- 08.16-14:42 Armenia can become a bridge between EAEU and Iran, says economist
- 08.16-13:55 New songs to be performed during Lilit Pipoyan’s concert dedicated to her father
- 08.16-12:40 OSCE Minsk Group continues making efforts to organize meeting of Armenian and Azerbaijani Presidents
- 08.16-12:07 Falling tree kills 13, injures 49 in Portuguese island of Madeira
- 08.16-11:26 Artsakh PM welcomes Armenia’s PM who is on vacation
- 08.16-11:13 US to hold joint military exercise with Egypt for the first time since 2009
- 08.16-10:09 Volume of goods of Armenian production increases: 25% exported to Russia, 26% to EU states
- 08.16-09:29 Turkish activist admits that recognition of Armenian Genocide by Texas was a major blow for them
- 08.16-09:01 13.5km of 16 km perimeter fire neutralized in Armenia’s Khosrov Forest state reserve
- 08.16-08:58 European Stocks - 15-08-17
- 08.16-08:57 US stocks - 15-08-17
- 08.16-08:56 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 15-08-17
- 08.16-08:54 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 15-08-17
- 08.16-08:53 Oil Prices up - 15-08-17
- 08.16-08:47 Earthquake registered in Armenia
- 08.15-21:03 Iranian side considering Armenia’s request to add gas supplies
- 08.15-20:17 Armenia and China to sign agreement on peaceful use of nuclear energy
- 08.15-18:09 Firefighting activities from air significantly prevent fire expansion at Khosrov State Reserve
11:07, 08.14.2017
Viewed 3223 times Mkhitaryan named best player of Manchester United vs. West Ham
16:21, 08.12.2017
Viewed 2996 times Henrikh Mkhitaryan ready to become Manchester United’s favorite
12:36, 08.12.2017
Viewed 1624 times The article in an anti-Armenian fake website created by Azerbaijan has become subject for intense discussions on the social networks of Kyrgyzstan
17:38, 08.11.2017
Viewed 1547 times Armenian citizen subjected to labour exploitation in Georgia's Azerbaijani populated Soghanlugh village
15:05, 08.10.2017
Viewed 1418 times Magazine about Armenia’s attractiveness to be distributed to LOT airline’s passengers for a month