“Astana Expo 2017” – Armenia national day events widely covered by media

YEREVAN, AUGUST 16, ARMENPRESS. August 16 was marked as the day of Armenia at “Astana Expo 2017”. “Armenpress” reports events dedicated to the day of Armenia were widely covered also by Kazakh media.

Khabar 24 TV emphasized the fact that Armenia, like their country, is actively engaged in studying and applying alternative energy sources. In this regard solar energy, hydropower and geothermal energy are viewed as the directions with the greatest perspective.

Armenia presented itself at the expo also as an attractive touristic direction. A footage telling about Armenia and information necessary for tourists were presented. Armenian representatives also gave a concert.

The Astana Expo kicked off on June 10 and will continue until September 10. 115 countries and 18 international organizations participate in the expo.

The event organizers hope the participating states will present the best energy saving technologies, the latest developments on the use of alternative energy sources. It is expected that 2 million tourists will visit the exhibition, and the total number of visits will be about 5 million. It is planned that 85% of the total number of visitors will be citizens of Kazakhstan, and 15% - foreign nationals, most of which will come from the CIS countries and China. A significant number of tourists is also expected to arrive from Europe, Turkey and the United States.

The Expo-2017 specialized exhibition initiated by the President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has been declared “one of the priority projects of the country” by the leadership of the country. In 2011 Kazakhstan had officially applied for organizing the exhibition.