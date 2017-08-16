Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 16-08-17

YEREVAN, 16 AUGUST, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 16 August, USD exchange rate is down by 0.06 drams to 478.51 drams. EUR exchange rate is down by 1.27 drams to 560.91 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate is up by 0.05 drams to 8.03 drams. GBP exchange rate is down by 0.94 drams to 616.42 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price is down by 187.09 drams to 19542.87 drams. Silver price is down by 1.27 drams to 259.84 drams. Platinum price is down by 248.02 drams to 14646 drams.