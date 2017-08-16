Main epicenters of Khosrov State Reserve fire extinguished

YEREVAN, AUGUST 16, ARMENPRESS. The main epicenters of the Khosrov Forest State Reserve fire stretching 2.5 kms have been extinguished by 17:30, August 16.

As “Armenpress” was informed from the press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES), the Russian “IL-76” airplane continues firefighting activities, creating safe zones and wet areas to rule out the break out of the fire. MES informs that currently it’s not raining in the area of the fire, but rain is expected after 19:00.

After studying the information on the situation tomorrow morning, a decision will be made on the further participation of the Russian airplane in firefighting activities. By now, the “IL-76” firefighting plane has made 10 flights.