YEREVAN, AUGUST 16, ARMENPRESS. Air ticket prices in Armenia have increased for highly demanded directions conditioned on the “peak season”. The General Department of Civil Aviation of Armenia and companies engaged in airline ticketing have commented on the situation for ARMENPRESS.

Head of Air Transportation Regulation Department at theGeneral Department of Civil Aviation Anna Chobanyan noted that air ticket prices have significantly increased in Armenia. The reason is the strong rise of the demand and the absence of adequate offer. “In this season and particularly in August air ticket prices usually go up and this is not only in Armenia, but anywhere in the world”, she said.

The statistical service will publish data to what extent the prices have gone up. “Air ticket prices will start to gradually decrease from September. At that time the demand will decrease and the market will be regulated”, Chobanyan said.

According to her, when the demand is extremely high, economy class tickets expire much earlier and only business and first class tickets remain on sale.

Airline ticketing companies informed that the increase has been registered for a number of directions conditioned on the high season of August. “Particularly, air ticket prices for the directions to Barcelona and Italian cities have increased by 300 Euros”, Director of “Aeromix Tour” travel agency Tamara Sargsyan said, adding that starting from September the prices usually go down.

Airline companies informed that ticket prices for highly demanded directions have increased, while the extent of the increase is conditioned on the extent of overload. Yerevan-Moscow, Yerevan-Kiev tickets are among the highly demanded directions.

“Increase of Yerevan-Moscow tickets might be explained by the fact that many people came to Armenia in summer from Russia and now that return to go to school or work. Ticket prices to Moscow have increased by 120 thousand AMD”, a representative of “Dubai tour” said.