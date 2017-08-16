Children at California’s Mountain View Elementary School learn Armenian

YEREVAN, AUGUST 16, ARMENPRESS. At Mountain View Elementary School in Tujunga about three-fourths of the population is of Armenian heritage, The Los Angeles Times reports.

Parents have been looking for years for a way to pass on the language and culture to their children.

Some left for the neighboring Glendale Unified School District, which has had an Armenian dual-immersion program for years.

Last year, Mountain View launched a pilot program with two kindergarten classes. Students spent half their time in a classroom in which their teacher spoke only Armenian to them and half their time in an English-speaking classroom. About 80 students are in the program.