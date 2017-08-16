Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   16 August

President Sargsyan sends congratulatory message to President of Republic of Korea


YEREVAN, AUGUST 16, ARMENPRESS. On August 16 President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan sent a congratulatory message to President of the Republic of Korea Moon Jae-in on Liberation Day, the national holiday of the Republic of Korea, press service of the President’s Office told Armenpress.



