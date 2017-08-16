Armenia can become a bridge between EAEU and Iran, says economist

YEREVAN, AUGUST 16, ARMENPRESS. Armenia can become a bridge between the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and Iran, economist Tatul Manaseryan – head of Alternative research center, said at the Yerevan-Moscow-Astana-Bishkek-Minsk video conference in Yerevan, reports Armenpress.

“The fact that the EAEU and Iran will have a free trade agreement is important. Iran has market of 80 million, and one must not in any case miss this chance to have free trade deal with this country”, he said.

The economist said among the EAEU countries Armenia is the only one that has land border with Iran and can be a unique bridge between the EAEU and Iran.