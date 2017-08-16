New songs to be performed during Lilit Pipoyan’s concert dedicated to her father

YEREVAN, AUGUST 16, ARMENPRESS. 15 new songs will be performed during the upcoming concert of Lilit Pipoyan. The concert is dedicated to her father, painter Suren Pipoyan, reports Armenpress.

“Previously I have had many concerts at the Moscow Cinema. I made a decision to organize another concert in August also for attracting tourists. I have chosen August 18, the birthday of my father and decided to dedicate my solo concert to him”, the singer said.

She said despite that the audience likes old songs, she will perform mainly new songs. She informed that during the concert she will not perform with a guitar, as the concert will be held in the cinema, it will be like a movie format, without no breaks.

The concert will be held on August 18 in the Red hall of Moscow cinema.