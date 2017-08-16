Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   16 August

Falling tree kills 13, injures 49 in Portuguese island of Madeira


YEREVAN, AUGUST 16, ARMENPRESS. A falling tree has killed 13 people and injured 49 others at a religious ceremony in Funchal town of the Portuguese island of Madeira, BBC reports.

Two children are reported to have been killed, and some of the injured are said to be foreign nationals.

Reports suggest the tree which fell was an oak that was about 200 years old.



