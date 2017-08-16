Artsakh PM welcomes Armenia’s PM who is on vacation

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 16, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of the Republic of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan on August 15 in Shahumyan region welcomed Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan who is in Artsakh on non-official visit, press service of the Artsakh government told Armenpress.

Thereafter, the two officials got acquainted with a number of economic projects in the region.

Firstly, they got acquainted with the Vardenis-Martakert highway construction works by attaching importance to this highway both from strategic and socio-economic development perspectives.

Then they attended the groundbreaking ceremony of water factory to be built near Karvachar town. “This is a historical moment since we lay the foundation of an unprecedented size factory for the Shahumyan region. This project is being carried out by foreign investment aimed at exporting Karvachar’s water with high volumes. It will significantly affect the region’s socio-economic development since initially the factory will provide with over 50 jobs by boosting the infrastructure development of the adjacent regions. Thus, the government is ready to assist the implementation of the project”, the Artsakh PM said.

They also visited Jermajur hydropower plants and got acquainted with the production capacities.