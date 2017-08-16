Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   16 August

US to hold joint military exercise with Egypt for the first time since 2009


YEREVAN, AUGUST 16, ARMENPRESS. US will take part in a joint military exercise with Egypt called Bright Star for the first time over the past 8 years, CNN reports.

This time the military exercise will be attended by over 200 US troops.

This will be the first US-Egypt joint military exercise since 2009. During that period over 1300 US troops took part.



