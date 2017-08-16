Volume of goods of Armenian production increases: 25% exported to Russia, 26% to EU states

YEREVAN, AUGUST 16, ARMENPRESS. Armenia takes steps to create favorable conditions to increase the volume of domestic production, as well as for producers.

Vazgen Safaryan – chairman of the union of domestic commodity producers, gave an interview to Armenpress on this topic.

-Mr. Safaryan, how many percent of the domestic commodity products are in the Armenian market?

-It’s difficult to mention concrete number, however, year by year the volume of our product types is increasing. In particular, more than 80% of textile and agricultural products are domestic products. Exotic fruits imported from other countries comprise less percent that are not produced in Armenia. The local wheat ensures nearly 50% of the demand, and the remaining part is being imported from abroad.

-In which spheres there is a potential to develop domestic production?

-There is a great potential in chemistry field. The government takes steps to re-launch the Nairit plant. We also have great potential in jewelry industry, in the production of jewelry from precious metals.

-To what countries are the Armenian products exported?

-25% of the trade turnover our products is with Russia, 26% is with the EU states. The EU’s main partners are Germany, Bulgaria, Belgium and Netherlands. Basically we sell cooper concentrate in those countries. We can also export jewelry products. And we sell the agricultural products in Russia.

Interview by Anna Grigoryan

Full interview available in Armenian