13.5km of 16 km perimeter fire neutralized in Armenia’s Khosrov Forest state reserve

YEREVAN, AUGUST 16, ARMENPRESS. As a result of firefighting works in the Khosrov Forest state reserve, 13.5km perimeter of the 16km perimeter fire has been isolated and extinguished, the emergency situations ministry told Armenpress.

At the moment works are being carried out to extinguish the remaining 2.5 km perimeter.

The representatives of the Russian emergency situations ministry, environmentalists, the Armenian Armed forces, as well as the local people are involved in firefighting works.

The Russian Il-76 firefighting waterbomber aircraft continues flights over the Forest.