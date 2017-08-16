LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 15-08-17
LONDON, AUGUST 16, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 15 August:
“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 0.96% to $2051.00, copper price up by 0.50% to $6415.00, lead price up by 2.23% to $2389.00, nickel price down by 1.61% to $10420.00, tin price down by 0.39% to $20250.00, zinc price up by 1.60% to $2957.00, molybdenum price stood at $16000.00, cobalt price stood at $57000.00.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
