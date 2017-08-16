Earthquake registered in Armenia

YEREVAN, AUGUST 16, ARMENPRESS. On August 16, the Seismic Protection Survey Seismological Network of the Armenian ministry of emergency situations registered an earthquake at the northern latitude 40.770 and eastern longitude 44.350 geographic coordinates (Armenia, 10km south-east from the town of Spitak), with 2.5 magnitude and 10 km depth, press service of the ministry told Armenpress.

The tremor measured magnitude 3 point at the epicenter area.