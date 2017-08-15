Armenia and China to sign agreement on peaceful use of nuclear energy

YEREVAN, AUGUST 15, ARMENPRESS. The Governments of Armenia and China plan to sign an agreement on safe use of nuclear energy for peaceful purposes, “Armenpress” reports the issue of approving the signing of the agreement is included in the agenda of August 17 meeting of the Cabinet.

It’s expected that the signing of the agreement will give the two states an opportunity to cooperate in the sphere of nuclear energy. The nuclear cooperation will be exclusively peaceful and will not be used for creating nuclear weapons or other nuclear explosives or for achieving any other military goal. The states will be guided by the principles of the UN Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.