Firefighting activities from air significantly prevent fire expansion at Khosrov State Reserve

YEREVAN, AUGUST 15, ARMENPRESS. The “IL-76” firefighting airplane of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations made the 4th flight from Yerevan’s Erebuni airport to Khosrov Forest State Reserve on August 15 at about 14:30.

The airplane made the 5th flight at 17:33.

As “Armenpress” was informed from the press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia, according to the preliminary assessment of the flights, due to the firefighting activities from air it became possible to significantly prevent fire expansion.

The development of the situation at the Khosrov Reserve will show if the “IL-76” plane wll make any more flights.