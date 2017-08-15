Armenian Premier spends summer holiday in Artsakh

YEREVAN, AUGUST 15, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan went on a short holiday on August 15 which he spends in the Republic of Artsakh, “Armenpress” reports spokesperson of the Prime Minister Aram Araratyan informed.

“During the holiday Karen Karapetyan will remain in constant touch with the Cabinet members”, he said.

The Premier will be on holiday until August 18.