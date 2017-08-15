President Sargsyan sends congratulatory message to Indian President
YEREVAN, AUGUST 15, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan sent a congratulatory message to the President of India Ram Nath Kovind on the occasion of their national holiday – Independence Day, “Armenpress” was informed from the press service of the Armenian President’s Office.
14:13, 07.05.2017
‘These documents implicate Azerbaijan in international weapons supply for terrorists’ – Bulgarian journalist’s exclusive interview
12:37, 04.13.2017
His Holiness Garegin II comments on possible trilateral meeting and Allahshukur Pashazadeh’s statements over Shushi’s mosque
- 18:09 Firefighting activities from air significantly prevent fire expansion at Khosrov State Reserve
- 18:03 Armenian Premier spends summer holiday in Artsakh
- 17:35 President Sargsyan sends congratulatory message to Indian President
- 17:31 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 15-08-17
- 17:28 CBA Board keeps refinancing rate unchanged, sets it 6%
- 17:25 Asian Stocks up - 15-08-17
- 17:08 Ucom suggests buying quality and affordable smartphone
- 16:39 About 200 hectares of juniper trees burnt in Khosrov Forest: preliminary amount of damage announced
- 15:36 President Sargsyan holds consultation on emergency situation caused by fires
- 15:05 Air temperature to decrease by 3-4 degrees in Armenia
- 14:58 Criminal case launched over death of soldier
- 13:56 Soldier found hanged in Shirak province
- 13:34 Russian Il-76 firefighting aircraft conducts 3rd flight over Armenia’s Khosrov Forest area
- 13:16 Armenia takes steps to develop mechanical engineering
- 11:45 Russian firefighting waterbomber aircraft conducts 2nd flight over Armenia’s Khosrov Forest
- 11:40 1 killed in explosion in Armenia’s village: Investigation underway
- 11:12 Rouhani warns Iran can quit nuclear deal if US imposes new sanctions
- 10:29 Stepantsminda-Lars highway open for all types of vehicles
- 10:02 Expert research set to verify extremism of Oleg Kuznetsov’s book: Azerbaijanis threaten Armenian lawyer
- 09:54 Earthquake registered 8km east from Armenia’s Amasia town
- 09:53 Russian Il-76 firefighting waterbomber aircraft operates first flight over Armenia’s Khosrov Forest state reserve
- 09:03 European stocks up - 14-08-17
- 09:01 US stocks up - 14-08-17
- 09:00 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 14-08-17
- 08:58 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices down - 14-08-17
- 08:57 Oil Prices down - 14-08-17
- 08.14-20:57 Armenian Minister of Emergency Situation denies rumors of burning of thousands of hectares at Khosrov Forest State Reserve
- 08.14-20:48 President Sargsyan briefed on forest firefighting activities
- 08.14-19:49 Russian MES airplane lands at Erebuni airport – ready to fight forest fire
- 08.14-19:38 Defense Army serviceman Arman Movsisyan posthumously awarded with "For Service in Battle" medal
- 08.14-19:11 Armenian Premier participates in Eurasian Intergovernmental Council session
- 08.14-18:34 President Sargsyan sends condolence letter to President of Egypt
- 08.14-17:27 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 14-08-17
- 08.14-17:26 Asian Stocks - 14-08-17
- 08.14-17:15 Stepantsminda-Lars highway closed due to danger of landslide
11:07, 08.14.2017
Viewed 2857 times Mkhitaryan named best player of Manchester United vs. West Ham
16:21, 08.12.2017
Viewed 2831 times Henrikh Mkhitaryan ready to become Manchester United’s favorite
17:30, 08.08.2017
Viewed 2222 times Exposure of Azerbaijan’s pressures on AGBU’s Bulgarian branch results in new scandalous details
21:51, 08.08.2017
Viewed 1633 times UEFA Super Cup. Mkhitaryan in starting lineup, Ronaldo on reserve bench
15:20, 08.09.2017
Viewed 1516 times Armenia, China did everything for development of relations: New embassy of China to be built in Armenia