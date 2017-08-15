Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   15 August

President Sargsyan sends congratulatory message to Indian President


YEREVAN, AUGUST 15, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan sent a congratulatory message to the President of India Ram Nath Kovind on the occasion of their national holiday – Independence Day, “Armenpress” was informed from the press service of the Armenian President’s Office.



