Ucom suggests buying quality and affordable smartphone

YEREVAN, AUGUST 15, ARMENPRESS. Ucom launches a new autumn offer to acquire a 4G smartphone, Ucom told Armenpress.

From now on, the 5-inch screen fly Nimbus 10 smartphone can be acquired without a commitment, at the price of 34 900 AMD only.

Moreover, those who buy the smartphone, during 6 consecutive months will receive for free 1 GB of internet together with a bundle of unlimited calls to Ucom and MegaFon Russia networks.

“All those who want to have a quality and affordable smartphone and enjoy the fastest 4G+ network in the region, should hurry to Ucom service centers and benefit from this offer”, Hayk Yesayan, Director General at Ucom said.