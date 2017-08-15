About 200 hectares of juniper trees burnt in Khosrov Forest: preliminary amount of damage announced

YEREVAN, AUGUST 15, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s ministry of nature protection releases the preliminary amount of damage caused by fire in the Khosrov Forest state reserve, reports Armenpress.

Official at the ministry of nature protection Aram Aghasyan said according to preliminary calculations, the area of fire covered 2.5-3 thousand hectares, 8-10% of which are forest area.

After the air firefighting operations the main targets of fire are extinguished. The juniper trees were mostly affected, with an area of about 200 hectares.

On August 12 fire broke out in the area of the Khosrov Forest state reserve. Russian Il-76 firefighting waterbomber aircraft has already conducted 4 flights over the state reserve, and now is preparing for the 5th flight.