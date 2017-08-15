President Sargsyan holds consultation on emergency situation caused by fires

YEREVAN, AUGUST 15, ARMENPRESS. On august 15 working consultation was held led by President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan over the process of firefighting works in the Khosrov Forest state reserve, as well as on the proper control of fire danger situation in forest zones and areas adjacent to forests in the absence of rains and existence of constant high temperature, implementation of preventive works, works aimed at revealing the causes of the fires, observing the damage caused to the nature and rural economies, as well as the possibilities to recover them, press service of the President’s Office told Armenpress.

The necessity to take new measures in the current situation was also discussed.

The consultation was attended by the President’s chief of staff, Prosecutor General, ministers of emergency situations, agriculture, nature protection, head of the Presidential Oversight Service, deputy ministers of foreign affairs, territorial administration and development, as well as respective officials of the President’s staff.

The President was reported on the difficulties and existing problems that emerged during the firefighting works, as well as the ongoing steps in accordance with the instructions tasked by the President recently aimed at solving those problems.

The sector representatives reported that all the necessary steps were taken, and at the moment the existing opportunities are enough to solve the problem in the territory of the state reserve.

President Sargsyan thanked all the people and structures that battled forest fires during this period. In particular, he thanked the Russian partners who currently are actively engaged in the firefighting works in the state reserve.



