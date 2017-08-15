Air temperature to decrease by 3-4 degrees in Armenia

YEREVAN, AUGUST 15, ARMENPRESS. In the evening hours of August 16, at night and in the evening hours of August 17 in most regions of Armenia rain with thunderstorm is expected. During thunderstorm the wind speed may exceed up to 20-25 m/s. In separate places hail is possible, the emergency situations ministry told Armenpress.

On August 18-20 no precipitation is forecast.

On August 16 the air temperature will decrease and on August 18 will increase by 3-4 degrees.

Coming to Yerevan, in the evening hours of August 16, at night and in the evening hours of August 17 rain with thunderstorm is predicted. During thunderstorm the wind speed may exceed up to 20-25 m/s. On August 18-20 no precipitation is expected.