Russian Il-76 firefighting aircraft conducts 3rd flight over Armenia’s Khosrov Forest area

YEREVAN, AUGUST 15, ARMENPRESS. On August 15, as of 13:00, the Russian Il-76 firefighting waterbomber aircraft conducted the 3rd flight over the area of Armenia’s Khosrov Forest state reserve, the emergency situations ministry told Armenpress.

At 12:00, the group consisting of specialists of Armenian and Russian emergency situations ministries conducted an observation flight via the helicopter to assess the results of the 2 firefighting flights and determine the next targets for dropping the water.