Armenia takes steps to develop mechanical engineering

YEREVAN, AUGUST 15, ARMENPRESS. Steps are being taken in Armenia for the development of mechanical engineering. Platform will be established to expand the cooperation with the partners from the EAEU member states – Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, in this field, reports Armenpress.

Vazgen Safaryan – chairman of the Union of the Domestic Commodity Producers, told a press conference that the development issues of mechanical engineering will be discussed at the coordination council’s September 28 conference in Armenia.

“We want to give new impetus to the EAEU development processes in the Armenian reality, in particular, in mechanical engineering development field. We want to expand the cooperation. The coordination council’s next session will be held on September 28 in Armenia. The agenda will focus on issues relating to the development of mechanical engineering field in the context of the EAEU industrial policy”, Vazgen Safaryan said.

He said they have sent a letter to Armenian companies engaged in mechanical engineering to submit their proposals in order to more effectively organize the conference. He informed that in the coming days they will also send a letter to the government to get introduced on the government’s attitude towards this initiative.

Vazgen Safaryan said today mechanical engineering needs special attention in Armenia, in case when Armenia has serious scientific-technical developments. “We will try to create a platform through which the Armenian economic entities will discuss cooperation plans with their foreign partners”, he said.