Russian firefighting waterbomber aircraft conducts 2nd flight over Armenia’s Khosrov Forest

YEREVAN, AUGUST 15, ARMENPRESS. After recharging by water pipes at Yerevan’s Erebuni airport, the Russian IL-76 firefighting waterbomber aircraft departed for the 2nd time to the place of fire that broke out in Armenia’s Khosrov Forest state reserve, the ministry of emergency situations told Armenpress.

On August 15, early in the morning, Armenia’s minister of emergency situations Davit Tonoyan together with Russian rescuers conducted a reconnaissance flight with a helicopter to determine the places for dropping water on the fires in the Khosrov Forest state reserve. As of 08:50, the Russian IL-76 aircraft was carrying out the first flight. 2 flights and 2 drops are planned in advance.

On August 14, as of 17:00, 63 rescuers, 124 servicemen of the defense ministry, 19 environmentalists were involved in firefighting works in the Khosrov Forest state reserve.