1 killed in explosion in Armenia’s village: Investigation underway


YEREVAN, AUGUST 15, ARMENPRESS. On August 15, the Police was reported that an explosion took place in Fantan village as a result of which one person has been killed, the Police told Armenpress.

Investigation is underway to clarify the cause of the explosion.



