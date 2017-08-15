Stepantsminda-Lars highway open for all types of vehicles
YEREVAN, AUGUST 15, ARMENPRESS. The Georgian traffic department told Armenia’s ministry of transport, communication and information technologies that on August 15, as of 08:00, the Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open for all types of vehicles, the ministry told Armenpress.
