Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   15 August

Stepantsminda-Lars highway open for all types of vehicles


YEREVAN, AUGUST 15, ARMENPRESS. The Georgian traffic department told Armenia’s ministry of transport, communication and information technologies that on August 15, as of 08:00, the Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open for all types of vehicles, the ministry told Armenpress.



Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration