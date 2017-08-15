Expert research set to verify extremism of Oleg Kuznetsov’s book: Azerbaijanis threaten Armenian lawyer

YEREVAN, AUGUST 15, ARMENPRESS. Ruben Kirakosyan – chairman of the Russian-Armenian Association of Lawyers ‘АРМРОСС’, commented on the processes of preliminary investigation of the case of the book by Oleg Kuznetsov entitled ‘Transnational Terrorism in 20th century’ in the Russian Investigative Committee.

Kirakosyan told Armenpress that based on a number of appeals of the Armenian citizens in Russia and guided by his own civic stance, he has submitted an appeal to the Russian Investigative Committee, adding that expert research has been set to verify the book’s extremist features.

“The Azerbaijani side is greatly interested in this case and always receives information about what should be the secret of the investigation. We record this and if we don’t achieve our legal requirements, we will prepare materials over these activities. I hope this will not be the case, the process will develop through its normal course and will receive a legal solution”, Kirakosyan said.

Kirakosyan said Oleg Kuznetsov doesn’t behave himself as a scientist and insults him [Kirakosyan] in the Azerbaijani media and gives assessments not to this case, but to that person.

Ruben Kirakosyan said the Azerbaijanis even threatened his family. “They approached my wife and threatened stating that if Kirakosyan doesn’t stop everything will be bad for him. However, I have no plans to stop, I have my civic stance and demands”, Kirakosyan said.

Lawyer Karen Movsisyan said when they launched research on this book, dozens of other ‘scientific’ works were revealed which contain obvious extremist calls and hatred manifestations. “We have examined all extremist speeches, interviews that existed in Russian and Azerbaijani media. There are quite large collections, thus, we will expand the circle of our activity. As for the Azerbaijani threats, we take steps to find out the identity of those people and their leaders”, Movsisyan said.

The lawyer says Azerbaijan’s behavior is incomprehensible. “I just don’t understand what Azerbaijan has to do with the Russian author. There are dozens of similar authors in Russia who have already been sentenced to prison for their extremist books. It is incomprehensible why Azerbaijanis are so interested in this case. However, Kuznetsov doesn’t hide that he is in close ties with Azerbaijan and conducts his activity with their money”, Movsisyan said.