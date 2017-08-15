Earthquake registered 8km east from Armenia’s Amasia town

YEREVAN, AUGUST 15, ARMENPRESS. On August 15, the Seismic Protection Survey Seismological Network of the Armenian ministry of emergency situations registered an earthquake at the northern latitude 40.930 and eastern longitude 43.870 geographic coordinates (Armenia, 8km east from the town of Amasia), with 2.8 magnitude and 10 km depth, press service of the ministry told Armenpress.

The tremor measured magnitude 3-4 point at the epicenter area.