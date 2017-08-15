Russian Il-76 firefighting waterbomber aircraft operates first flight over Armenia’s Khosrov Forest state reserve

YEREVAN, AUGUST 15, ARMENPRESS. On August 15, early in the morning, Armenia’s minister of emergency situations Davit Tonoyan together with Russian rescuers conducted a reconnaissance flight with a helicopter to determine the places for dropping water on the fires in the Khosrov Forest state reserve, the ministry told Armenpress.

As of 08:50, the Russian IL-76 aircraft was carrying out the first flight.

2 flights and 2 drops are planned in advance.

On August 14, as of 17:00, 63 rescuers, 124 servicemen of the defense ministry, 19 environmentalists were involved in firefighting works in the Khosrov Forest state reserve.