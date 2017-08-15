LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 14-08-17

LONDON, AUGUST 15, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 14 August:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 0.29% to $2031.50, copper price up by 0.06% to $6383.00, lead price down by 0.21% to $2337.00, nickel price down by 0.47% to $10590.00, tin price stood at $20330.00, zinc price up by 0.19% to $2910.50, molybdenum price stood at $16000.00, cobalt price stood at $57000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.