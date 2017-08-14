Armenian Minister of Emergency Situation denies rumors of burning of thousands of hectares at Khosrov Forest State Reserve

YEREVAN, AUGUST 14, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Emergency Situations of Armenia Davit Tonoyan denies the information spread by the media that allegedly thousands of hectares of forests have burned as a result of the fire that broke down at Khosrov Forest State Reserve on August 12, “Armenpress” reports the Minister told the reporters.

“This kind of information does not correspond to reality”, Tonoyan said.

The Minister also denied the information that allegedly the wild animals of the forest have fled to the nearby villages as a result of the fire.

Davit Tonoyan also added that the Russian airplane that arrived in Yerevan today will participate in the firefighting activities on August 15.