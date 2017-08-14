President Sargsyan briefed on forest firefighting activities

YEREVAN, AUGUST 14, ARMENPRESS. Immediately after returning from holiday President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan received Minister of Emergency Situations of Armenia Davit Tonoyan who briefed on the firefighting activities by the ministry and other state bodies, as well as the support of private organizations and companies at Khosrov Forest State Reserve that broke out on August 12 and another forest fire in Vayots dzor Province.

As “Armenpress” was informed from the press service of the Armenian President’s Office, Minister Tonoyan also briefed on the existing problems and difficulties that emerged during the firefighting activities, the measures taken to solve them based on the operative instructions issued by the President days ago, including the issue of asking a special airplane from the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations to help in the firefighting operations.

The President scheduled a consultation on August 15 to discuss the works done and future works, as well as opportunities to eliminate the environmental consequences that have emerged as a result of the fire.