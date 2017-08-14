Russian MES airplane lands at Erebuni airport – ready to fight forest fire

YEREVAN, AUGUST 14, ARMENPRESS. “IL-76” airplane of Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations has landed at Yerevan’s Erebuni airport to participate in firefighting activities.

As earlier “Armenpress” reported, 63 rescuers, 124 Defense Ministry servicemen, 19 environmentalists, 40 forestry workers were carrying out firefighting activities at Khosrov Forest State Reserve.

On August 12 it became known that fire had broken out at Khosrov Forest State Reserve and according to preliminary information 200-250 hectares of land was in fire.

At the moment the Russian plane is being filled with water.

An Armenian-Russian rescue group has departed for the scene on a military helicopter to gather fresh information based on which the “IL-76” will carry out firefighting activities from air.