YEREVAN, AUGUST 14, ARMENPRESS. President of the Republic of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan signed a decree on August 14 on posthumously awarding serviceman of NKR Defense Army's N division Arman Movsisyan with the "For Service in Battle" medal for bravery shown during the defense of the NKR state border, “Armenpress” was informed from the press service of Artsakh President’s Office.